Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 239,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of MFC opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

