Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Invests $546,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,805,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,007,000 after acquiring an additional 427,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,088,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,331,000 after acquiring an additional 152,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,412,816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,862,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861,459 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,970,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,140,000 after acquiring an additional 534,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $40,657.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $612,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,005,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,233 shares of company stock worth $1,098,528 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $76.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Invests $546,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/mandatum-life-insurance-co-ltd-invests-546000-in-omnicom-group-inc-omc.html.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.