Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $667,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,095.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

