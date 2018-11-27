Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 205 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 88,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.42 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

