Mallinckrodt Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,712 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 773% compared to the average daily volume of 654 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNK shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,057,000 after buying an additional 1,546,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,681,000 after buying an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,516,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,694,000 after buying an additional 1,093,916 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,377,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 702,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,288,000 after buying an additional 1,218,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.31. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

