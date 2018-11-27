Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns (MNGA) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc (NASDAQ:MNGA) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 24,528,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 6,191,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns (NASDAQ:MNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 million. Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns had a negative net margin of 182.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns (NASDAQ:MNGA)

MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene.

