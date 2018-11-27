Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 4227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

The company has a market cap of $238.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,015.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

