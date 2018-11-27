Magellan Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,885 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,638% compared to the typical volume of 166 call options.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $377,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.9775 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

