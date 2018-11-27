Madrona Global Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (FWDB)

Madrona Global Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of FWDB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510. Madrona Global Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

