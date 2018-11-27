Morgan Stanley Downgrades Macerich (MAC) to Underweight

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $48.94 on Monday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $516,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.