LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Decreased by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 131,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,277,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,396,236 shares of company stock worth $418,088,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $85.60 and a one year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

