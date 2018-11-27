Lucara Diamond (LUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 80806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$2.45 to C$2.40 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$1.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine covering an area of 15.3 km2, as well as three prospecting licenses located in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

