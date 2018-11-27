LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Telecom Argentina SA (TEO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,114,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina SA has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.54). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

TEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

