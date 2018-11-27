LSV Asset Management Invests $1.07 Million in NVR, Inc. (NVR) Stock

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in NVR by 28.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in NVR by 3.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,614,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,410.00 price objective (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,104.33.

In other news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,145.61, for a total transaction of $31,862,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,385.93, for a total value of $10,524,337.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,540,471.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,464 shares of company stock valued at $53,690,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $2,484.12 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,040.71 and a 52-week high of $3,700.00. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $38.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

