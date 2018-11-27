LSV Asset Management Has $1.41 Million Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PKBK opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/lsv-asset-management-has-1-41-million-position-in-parke-bancorp-inc-pkbk.html.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.