LSV Asset Management Has $1.28 Million Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.06. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $95.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $36,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

