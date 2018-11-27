Louis S. Haddad Acquires 15,000 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $222,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,559.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AHH stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market cap of $733.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

