Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 6,420 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,473,000 after purchasing an additional 386,557 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,788,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 172,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. SPX Flow Inc has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.42.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. SPX Flow’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on SPX Flow from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

