Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Position in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

