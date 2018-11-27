Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys New Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 795.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 447,735 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,929,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,596,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,746,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 187,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

