Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $1,872,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,223 shares in the company, valued at $47,203,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $39,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,977 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

OSIS stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

