Longwei Petroleum Investment (LPIH) vs. Global Partners (GLP) Head to Head Survey

Longwei Petroleum Investment (OTCMKTS:LPIH) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Longwei Petroleum Investment alerts:

42.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Longwei Petroleum Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Longwei Petroleum Investment and Global Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longwei Petroleum Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Partners 1 3 0 0 1.75

Global Partners has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%.

Dividends

Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Longwei Petroleum Investment does not pay a dividend. Global Partners pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longwei Petroleum Investment and Global Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longwei Petroleum Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Partners $8.92 billion 0.07 $58.35 million $1.39 12.76

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Longwei Petroleum Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Longwei Petroleum Investment and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longwei Petroleum Investment N/A N/A N/A Global Partners 0.59% 1.82% 0.32%

Summary

Global Partners beats Longwei Petroleum Investment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longwei Petroleum Investment Company Profile

Longwei Petroleum Investment Holding Limited, an energy company, engages in the wholesale distribution of finished petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the transportation, storage, and sale of finished petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, and solvents from various petroleum refineries. It also acts as a purchasing agent for other intermediaries; and operates two retail gas stations, which sells diesel and gasoline. The company markets its products to commercial, industrial, retail, and wholesale customers, including transportation companies, coal mining operators, power suppliers, large-scale gas stations, and small and independent gas stations. Longwei Petroleum Investment Holding Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and propane to home heating oil and propane retailers, and wholesale distributors. It also aggregates crude oil through truck or pipeline in the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada for distribution to refiners and other customers. The Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a portfolio of 1,455 owned, leased, and/or supplied gasoline stations, which included 264 convenience stores in the Northeast, Maryland, and Virginia. The Commercial segment delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel, and natural gas to end user customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end users; and sells custom blended fuels. The company also owns, leases, or maintains storage facilities at 24 bulk terminals with a collective storage capacity of 10.1 million barrels. Global GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Global Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Longwei Petroleum Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longwei Petroleum Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.