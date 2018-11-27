LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Shares Bought by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. LogMeIn comprises approximately 3.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of LogMeIn worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LogMeIn by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 234,717 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 255,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 132,302 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,109,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 607,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,022,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,831. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

LOGM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/logmein-inc-logm-shares-bought-by-rk-capital-management-llc.html.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.