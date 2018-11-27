Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,503 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,099,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.07.

NYSE ABC opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $1,987,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $238,123.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,372.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,845. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

