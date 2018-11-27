Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $22.83 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 1.5% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

