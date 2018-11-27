Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,014,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,028,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,205,000 after purchasing an additional 319,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,213,000 after purchasing an additional 292,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $295.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $283.21 and a one year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.44.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

