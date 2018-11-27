LivaNova (LIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of LIVN remained flat at $$102.34 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 345,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,456. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $123,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,355. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,054.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

