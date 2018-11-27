Litecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $491.07 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $30.41 or 0.00809027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Bitinka. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $491.07 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00017115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 59,331,663 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

