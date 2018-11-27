Linde PLC (LIN) Insider Christian Bruch Acquires 693 Shares

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) insider Christian Bruch bought 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.49 per share, for a total transaction of $108,447.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LIN opened at $157.32 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $152.56 and a one year high of $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

