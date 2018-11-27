Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Stake Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 136.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 110,139 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

