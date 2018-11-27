Lina (LINA) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

Lina (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Lina token can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Lina has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lina has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $199,754.00 worth of Lina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.02981015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00128287 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00187217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.15 or 0.08445791 BTC.

Lina Token Profile

Lina’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,541,141 tokens. Lina’s official Twitter account is @lina_network . The official website for Lina is lina.review

Lina Token Trading

Lina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lina using one of the exchanges listed above.

