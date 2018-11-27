LightChain 1-Day Volume Reaches $283,134.00 (LIGHT)

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, LightChain has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One LightChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LightChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $283,134.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LightChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.02563893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00126881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00185761 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.28 or 0.08527065 BTC.

About LightChain

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official website is www.lightchain.one . LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

LightChain Token Trading

LightChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LightChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LightChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LightChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.