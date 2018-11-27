Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Numis Securities raised their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 153 ($2.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

BBOX opened at GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 104.70 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 151.40 ($1.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Mark Shaw purchased 155,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £223,528.32 ($292,079.34).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

