Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Liberty Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

LPT opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.