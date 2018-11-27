Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,178% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

LBY opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Libbey has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.54.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $191.56 million during the quarter.

LBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Libbey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Libbey by 99.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Libbey during the third quarter worth $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Libbey by 695.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Libbey during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Libbey during the second quarter worth $246,000.

WARNING: “Libbey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (LBY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/libbey-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-lby.html.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.