Lear (LEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.60.

LEA stock opened at $139.54 on Monday. Lear has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

