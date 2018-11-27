Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.14% of Laredo Petroleum worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of LPI opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at $930,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $105,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

