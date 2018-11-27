Lanxess (LXS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €67.00 ($77.91) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.83 ($81.19).

Lanxess stock opened at €48.92 ($56.88) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a one year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a one year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

