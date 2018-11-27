L Brands Inc (LB) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for L Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L Brands in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $31.99 on Monday. L Brands has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 83.62% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

