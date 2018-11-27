Korea Investment CORP Has $39.13 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,621 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $39,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,967,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,707,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,436,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,858,000 after acquiring an additional 552,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.1% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

ATVI stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

