Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 967,033 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Corning were worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 432,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Corning by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Corning by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,247 shares of company stock worth $1,625,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

GLW stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

