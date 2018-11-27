Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

