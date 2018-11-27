Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce $60.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.85 million and the lowest is $59.89 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $50.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $225.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.10 million to $226.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $261.18 million, with estimates ranging from $258.87 million to $263.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,872,562.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111 shares in the company, valued at $67,493.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,750 shares of company stock worth $1,921,690 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $61.04. 4,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.63. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.