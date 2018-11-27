Kin (KIN) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and $172,940.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, COSS, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.02319980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00129161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00190398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.08583878 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, COSS, IDEX, CoinFalcon, DDEX, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

