Keybank National Association OH Sells 988 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,498,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $260,880,000 after purchasing an additional 604,282 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,230,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,395,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 647.0% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,843,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $225,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,655 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $174,994,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 84.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,102,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $156,794,000 after purchasing an additional 962,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 33,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,690,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,711 shares of company stock worth $6,081,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Keybank National Association OH Sells 988 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/keybank-national-association-oh-sells-988-shares-of-best-buy-co-inc-bby.html.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.