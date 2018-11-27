Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,200 Shares of Sothebys (BID)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sothebys were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,643 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 11.3% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,613,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,375,000 after purchasing an additional 163,631 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 13.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,373,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BID opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.70. Sothebys has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BID. TheStreet cut shares of Sothebys from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

