Keybank National Association OH Has $802,000 Stake in State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of State Auto Financial worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 244,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 490,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price target on State Auto Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. State Auto Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.31.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.60 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.29%. State Auto Financial’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

In other State Auto Financial news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $123,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

