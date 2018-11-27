Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Paylocity from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,614 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $600,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,972,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $4,551,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,114 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,295. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

