Keith Jensen Sells 1,875 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $128,231.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at $85,145.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Keith Jensen sold 1,350 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.

FTNT opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 136.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,168,000 after buying an additional 394,636 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Fortinet by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 957,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,324,000 after buying an additional 184,765 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,891,000 after buying an additional 772,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

