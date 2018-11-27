KCOM Group’s (KCOM) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

KCOM Group (LON:KCOM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on KCOM Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on KCOM Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KCOM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 100.40 ($1.31).

KCOM Group stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Tuesday. KCOM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.25 ($1.45).

KCOM Group PLC provides IP-based communication and collaboration services to enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers in the United Kingdom. It operates through Hull and East Yorkshire, Enterprise, and National Network Services segments. The company provides consulting, design, implementation, and managed services related to the collaborative systems and cloud markets; communication and Internet-based services; and network connectivity and related services.

